Mining Drill Bits Global Market Forecast, 2031: Caterpillar, Epiroc Corporate, Brunner & Lay, Robit, Sandvik Lead The Industry

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Drill Bits Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Mining Drill Bits Market is projected to expand from USD 3.01 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.59 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.29%. A primary catalyst for the market is the surging demand for battery metals and rare earth elements, driven by the global energy transition's requirement for intensified extraction of lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

Mining operators are aggressively scaling production and expanding exploration projects to secure these supply chains, resulting in increased consumption of specialized drill bits built for hard-rock environments and abrasive geological formations. According to the International Energy Agency's 'Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2024' released in May 2024, global lithium demand grew by 30% in 2023, while nickel and cobalt consumption rose by 8% to 15%, underscoring the urgent need for durable excavation consumables.

Additionally, sustained industrial demand for base and precious metals anchors the market, as manufacturing and urbanization trends maintain high production targets for core commodities like iron ore and copper. These volume-intensive activities ensure a consistent replacement cycle for drill bits as producers maximize throughput from existing assets. According to BHP's 'Operational Review for the year ended 30 June 2024' published in July 2024, total copper production increased by 9% to 1,865 kilotonnes, reflecting the operational intensity fueling sales. Similarly, Epiroc reported in 2024 that its total order intake rose by 11% to SEK 59.3 billion in the preceding fiscal year, highlighting the robust capital expenditure driving the industry.

Market Challenges

The volatility of raw material prices, specifically for tungsten and steel, presents a significant barrier to the expansion of the Global Mining Drill Bits Market. This instability creates an unpredictable manufacturing environment where rapidly fluctuating cost structures make it difficult for producers to establish consistent pricing models, often forcing them to absorb costs or pass them to operators who may subsequently reduce inventory procurement. This uncertainty complicates supply chain management and discourages the long-term supply agreements that are essential for maintaining market stability.

This disruption is clearly evidenced by fluctuating metrics in the primary materials sector. For instance, the 'World Steel Association' revised its '2024' global steel demand forecast downward to a contraction of 0.9%, totaling 1.75 billion tonnes. Such market vacillation creates a precarious foundation for drill bit manufacturers, preventing them from effectively scaling production. Consequently, the inability to accurately forecast material availability and costs directly hampers the industry's capacity to maintain a steady growth trajectory, even amidst broader demands for extraction.

Market Trends

The integration of automation capabilities and IoT sensors is fundamentally transforming the Global Mining Drill Bits Market. As operators deploy autonomous drilling fleets to improve safety and precision, there is a growing requirement for intelligent drill bits that can transmit real-time operational data - such as vibration, temperature, and wear rates - directly to surface control systems. This technological evolution optimizes penetration rates and prevents tool failures in unmanned environments. Reflecting this shift, Sandvik reported in its 'Annual Report 2023' in March 2024 that its Mining and Rock Solutions division secured a record order for automated surface drill rigs valued at SEK 248 million, emphasizing the critical link between advanced consumables and the autonomous ecosystem.

Concurrently, the market is being redefined by a shift toward sustainable and low-carbon manufacturing processes. Drill bit producers are aggressively adopting circular economy models, such as fossil-free steel utilization and carbide recycling programs, to mitigate environmental impacts. This trend is driven by mining companies seeking to reduce Scope 3 emissions, favoring suppliers who can verify lower carbon footprints. Illustrating this commitment, Sandvik's 'Our Way Report 2023' from March 2024 noted that the Sandvik Rock Tools division successfully reduced upstream greenhouse gas emissions from its product steel by 15% compared to the 2019 baseline, signaling a permanent transition toward environmentally responsible production methods.

Key Players Profiled in the Mining Drill Bits Market:



Caterpillar Inc.

Epiroc Corporate

Brunner & Lay

Robit PLC

Sandvik AB

Changsha Heijingang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Prodrill Equipment Co., Ltd.

ROCKMORE International GmbH

Baker Hughes Company Schlumberger Limited

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Mining Drill Bits Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Mining Drill Bits Market, by Type:



Rotary Bit

DTH Hammer Bit Others

Mining Drill Bits Market, by Material:



PDC Diamond

Tungsten Carbide

Steel Others

Mining Drill Bits Market, by Application:



Surface Mining Underground Mining

Mining Drill Bits Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes