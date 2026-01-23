Cadillac Appoints Esther Anaya As Global Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cadillac announces the appointment of internationally acclaimed DJ, violinist, and producer Esther Anaya as a Global Brand Ambassador.

Beverly Hills California, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadillac today announced the appointment of internationally acclaimed DJ, violinist, and producer Esther Anaya as a Global Brand Ambassador, further reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation, cultural leadership, and the future of luxury performance.

A Shared Vision of Innovation & Performance

Esther Anaya's rise, from classically trained violinist to global electronic music artist performing on some of the world's most prestigious stages, mirrors Cadillac's own recent evolution: bold, future-forward, and uncompromising in performance.

Known for seamlessly blending live violin with high-energy electronic production, Esther has become a defining figure at the crossroads of music, culture, and technology. Her artistry embodies precision, emotion, and power-values deeply rooted in Cadillac's DNA.

“Cadillac isn't just a vehicle, it's a statement,” says Esther Anaya.“Innovation, presence, and confidence matter in everything I do, and Cadillac represents that at the highest level. This partnership feels like a natural alignment of vision and momentum.”

The Cadillac Escalade IQ: Electrifying the Flagship Experience

No vehicle better represents this partnership than the ESCALADE IQ, Cadillac's first full-size electric SUV, which will take center stage throughout the relationship.

As Cadillac's most advanced SUV to date, the Cadillac Escalade IQ delivers a bold reimagining of the iconic Escalade, now fully electric and engineered for the future.

Primary highlights of the Escalade IQ include:

. All-electric performance with exceptional range and instantaneous torque

. Striking architectural design blending sculpted luxury with aerodynamic efficiency; Spacious, ultra-luxury interior designed for comfort, creativity, and movement

. Advanced immersive technology including next-generation displays and driver-centric interfaces

. Celebrates Cadillac's legacy in music with a 38-speaker AKG* Studio Reference Audio System with Dolby Atmos

. Commitment to sustainability without sacrificing power or presence

A Partnership Rooted in Culture & Global Impact

Esther Anaya's relationship with Cadillac is built on continuity, credibility, and cultural impact. The global ambassadorship announced today marks the evolution of a partnership that first took shape during Esther's 2023 campaign and tour with Cadillac, where the brand aligned with her live performances, media appearances, and cultural moments across key markets.

That initial collaboration demonstrated a shared commitment to forward-thinking luxury, creative expression, and authentic engagement, laying the foundation for what has since become a long-term global partnership.

A key catalyst in the development and expansion of this relationship has been Cameron Smith, Founder of TITANexp, whose strategic leadership and experiential vision helped bridge Cadillac's cultural initiatives with Esther's artistic world. Through TITANexp, Cameron played an instrumental role in shaping Esther's past campaigns with Cadillac and continues to be a driving force behind the partnership's ongoing global activation.

From live performances and high-profile cultural events to media storytelling and immersive brand experiences, Esther represents Cadillac at the intersection of music, luxury, and modern identity, bringing authenticity and global resonance to the brand's evolving narrative.

“Esther Anaya brings a rare combination of artistry, authenticity, and global influence,” said Tom D'Angelo, Cadillac Regional Marketing Manager.“She represents where culture is going, not where it's been. Building on the success of our earlier collaborations, we're excited to formally welcome her as a global ambassador as Cadillac continues to define the future of luxury mobility.”

Looking Ahead

As a Global Brand Ambassador, Esther Anaya will continue to collaborate with Cadillac on international campaigns, cultural initiatives, and storytelling that highlights innovation, creative excellence, and the evolving definition of luxury.

Together, Cadillac and Esther Anaya are driving forward, electrified, expressive, and unapologetically bold.

About Cadillac

Cadillac is a division of General Motors, committed to shaping the future of luxury through innovation, electrification, and expressive design.

About Esther Anaya

Esther Anaya is an internationally recognized DJ, violinist, and producer known for fusing classical musicianship with electronic music. Her performances span major festivals, stadiums, and global cultural platforms, positioning her as one of the most distinctive crossover artists of her generation.

