Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Praises Visit By Spanish Counterpart

Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Praises Visit By Spanish Counterpart


2026-01-23 07:05:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The visit of Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, reflects the growing development of interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Spain, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said during a joint briefing with the Spanish official, Trend reports.

“Last May, I made an official visit to Spain at the invitation of Ms. Armengol. That visit marked the first official trip of an NA speaker to Spain. Today, less than a year later, the Speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies is in Azerbaijan with her delegation,” Gafarova said.

The Azerbaijani speaker stressed the significance of Armengol Socias' official visit, noting that it is the first by a Spanish parliament speaker to Azerbaijan.

“This visit reflects the importance that both Ms. Armengol and I place on advancing interparliamentary relations between our countries,” Gafarova added.

MENAFN23012026000187011040ID1110640841



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search