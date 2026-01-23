Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Praises Visit By Spanish Counterpart
“Last May, I made an official visit to Spain at the invitation of Ms. Armengol. That visit marked the first official trip of an NA speaker to Spain. Today, less than a year later, the Speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies is in Azerbaijan with her delegation,” Gafarova said.
The Azerbaijani speaker stressed the significance of Armengol Socias' official visit, noting that it is the first by a Spanish parliament speaker to Azerbaijan.
“This visit reflects the importance that both Ms. Armengol and I place on advancing interparliamentary relations between our countries,” Gafarova added.
