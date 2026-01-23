Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Praises Visit By Spanish Counterpart

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The visit of Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, reflects the growing development of interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Spain, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said during a joint briefing with the Spanish official, Trend reports.

“Last May, I made an official visit to Spain at the invitation of Ms. Armengol. That visit marked the first official trip of an NA speaker to Spain. Today, less than a year later, the Speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies is in Azerbaijan with her delegation,” Gafarova said.

The Azerbaijani speaker stressed the significance of Armengol Socias' official visit, noting that it is the first by a Spanish parliament speaker to Azerbaijan.

“This visit reflects the importance that both Ms. Armengol and I place on advancing interparliamentary relations between our countries,” Gafarova added.