Poland Sends Additional Generators And Heaters To Ukraine

It is noted that Polish aid is coordinated in three areas. The first is resources from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration and the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves. According to Prime Minister Tusk's decision, the agency is allocating 379 generators and 18 heaters, which is a direct response to the urgent needs of the Ukrainian side. At the same time, the Polish side emphasizes that the transfer of equipment does not affect the agency's ability to perform its functions regarding the security and safety of the country.

The second area is support through EU mechanisms: 447 generators will be transferred as part of European aid.

The third is the local authorities in Warsaw, which are additionally transferring 90 generators. The Polish State Fire Service will transport this equipment.

"We will deliver these generators to Kyiv today. We are standing next to five trucks carrying 90 generators. These are very different generators. They include industrial generators that can provide power to hospitals. There are also smaller ones, everything that Mayor Klitschko requested. We have all seen photos of frozen stairwells, hospitals that are not functioning, people leaving Kyiv. This also increases tension at the Polish border. So it is no surprise that we are in complete solidarity with Ukraine given Russia's intentions. And we are always ready to help in such situations," said Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

The logistics operation will be launched in the coming days. The first deliveries will start today: about a dozen trucks will leave Polish warehouses for Ukrainian cities. The first convoy of four vehicles will leave warehouses in Leszczyna (Łódź Province).

The next stages are planned for the beginning of next week. On Monday, 10 trucks will leave from the Royal Stone House near Gdańsk, and on Tuesday, another five vehicles will leave from the same place. The last group, scheduled for Wednesday, will leave from Lesowice near Wrocław.

As reported by Ukrinform, Piotr Lukasiewicz, Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine, said earlier that Warsaw had sent 400 generators of various types from government reserves to the Ukrainian capital and cities around Kyiv.

