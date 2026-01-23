Zelensky Approves Composition Of Ukrainian Delegation For Talks In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant decree No. 72/2026 has been published on the website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The document lists the members of the delegation, namely: Head of the delegation Rustem Umerov; Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov; Member of Parliament David Arakhamia; Adviser to the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine Oleksandr Bevz; Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov; Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Oleh Ivashchenko; First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Serhii Kyslytsia; First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhenii Ostrianskyi; First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad; and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi.

The document notes that the delegation list includes a partial change. Compared to the previous presidential decree approving the delegation – No. 869/2025 – one additional member has been added: David Arakhamia.

As reported by Ukrinform, the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will hold meetings today and tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that issues related to Donbas will be among the key topics at these talks.

