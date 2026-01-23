Poland Data Center Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) And Competition Assessment - Poland Emerges As Central And Eastern Europe's Key Data Interconnection Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering. The market is segmented by data center size, tier type, data center type, end-user industry, and geography, forecasting IT capacity in MW.

The Poland data center market is on a growth trajectory, expected to expand from USD 1.89 billion in 2025 to USD 2.17 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 4.29 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.63% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is propelled by significant hyperscale cloud investments, rapid digital transformation across enterprises, and a burgeoning renewable-energy pipeline.

Poland's installed IT load capacity is set to increase from 660 MW in 2025 to 930 MW by 2030, showing a 7.34% CAGR. This reflects a strategic shift toward AI-optimized, high-density deployments. The nation's market benefits from scale economics, favorable government incentives, and enhanced cross-border connectivity, positioning it as a key interconnection hub in Central and Eastern Europe. Hyperscalers are increasingly outpacing local providers, while expansions beyond Warsaw are underway to address grid constraints.

Hyperscale and Self-Build Investments Surge

Investment in Poland's data center market is fueled by global cloud service providers. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have made substantial commitments, signaling long-term confidence. These investments drive demand for power and infrastructure, benefiting suppliers and contractors. The market is attracted to AI and machine learning workloads, bolstering Poland's status as a regional digital hub.

Renewable Energy Growth

With renewables making up 30% of Poland's electricity mix as of 2024, thanks to a surge in solar power, the country aims for 57 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Data centers are increasingly adopting long-term PPAs and on-site solar energy solutions to manage costs. Facilities like Beyond in Poznan, sourcing 100% renewable electricity, are exemplifying sustainable operations.

Power Grid Capacity Constraints in Warsaw

Warsaw experiences a scarcity in available grid capacity, with a 41% drop in available connections from 2022 to 2024. This necessitates on-site substations or relocations to secondary cities, prompting market dispersion.

Other Market Drivers and Restraints:



5G and edge-computing use cases by telecom operators

Government incentives under the Polish Investment Zone Scheme Extended environmental permitting durations for large-scale facilities

Segment Analysis

Massive sites held 62.10% market share in 2025, driven by hyperscale strategies. Mega sites for AI model training are emerging, with mediumsized data centers growing fastest at a 7.62% CAGR (2026-2031). Higher rack densities and the adoption of liquid cooling enhance compute efficiencies. Operators are blending centralized and edge facilities to optimize costs and latency.

Tier Analysis

Tier 4 facilities held 82.10% of revenue in 2025, growing at 7.88% CAGR. Demand for high uptime supports growth in Tier 4 facilities, driven by sectors like BFSI and public services. EU regulations are focusing on cyber resilience, promoting Tier 4 deployments. Meanwhile, Tier 3 and Tier 1-2 facilities serve cost-sensitive and staging environments.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Vantage Data Centers Management Company LLC

Atman sp. z o.o.

Beyond sp. z o.o.

Equinix Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Polcom S.A.

3S S.A. (Iliad Group - Play)

DATA4 Group

SAP SE

Aruba S.p.A.

FORPSI s.r.o.

Cloudflare Inc.

OVHcloud SAS

Orange Polska S.A.

T-Mobile Polska S.A.

Netia S.A. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

