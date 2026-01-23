Alamos Gold Announces 2026 Investor Day

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. ( TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI ) (“Alamos” or the“Company”) will host an Investor Day in Toronto on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 during which senior management will provide detailed presentations on the Island Gold District Expansion Study and updated three-year guidance.

Topics to be covered include:



Three-year guidance and longer-term outlook

Island Gold District Expansion Study

Development projects update Global exploration update



A live webcast of the presentation will start at 8:30 am ET on February 4, 2026. To view the live webcast, please register at . An on-demand replay will be available within 24 hours at the same link. The webcast will be archived at .

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.

