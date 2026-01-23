Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heavy Snowfall Intensifies Cold At Kedarnath Dham


2026-01-23 07:00:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Heavy snowfall has been continuing at Shri Kedarnath Dham since early morning, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures across the shrine area and nearby regions. The fresh snow has intensified cold conditions, creating challenging weather while offering a striking winter sight in the Himalayan temple town.

MENAFN23012026007385015968ID1110640775



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search