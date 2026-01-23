Heavy Snowfall Intensifies Cold At Kedarnath Dham

Heavy snowfall has been continuing at Shri Kedarnath Dham since early morning, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures across the shrine area and nearby regions. The fresh snow has intensified cold conditions, creating challenging weather while offering a striking winter sight in the Himalayan temple town.

