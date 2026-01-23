NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE OVERNIGHT GAP EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES
|Primary Ticker
|Name of Impacted Security
|ISIN
|Amended Severe Overnight Gap Event Threshold
|1
|1PAS
|WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short
|IE00B94QLR02
|60%
|2
|2PAL
|WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B94QLN63
|30%
|3
|3GOL
|WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B8HGT870
|20%
|4
|3GOS
|WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short
|IE00B6X4BP29
|20%
|5
|3HCL
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B8JVMZ80
|20%
|6
|3HCS
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short
|IE00B8KD3F05
|20%
|7
|3NGL
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BLRPRG98
|20%
|8
|3SIL
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7XD2195
|20%
|9
|3SIS
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short
|IE00B8JG1787
|20%
The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the Threshold Amendment (the“ Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be the date of this notice.
