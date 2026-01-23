Congress Leader Udit Raj Hits Back At Sadhvi Pragya Over Statement On Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday launched a sharp counterattack against BJP leader and former MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur over her controversial remarks targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying her statements go against Indian and Hindu traditions and questioning her own lineage.

Reacting strongly to Sadhvi Pragya's comments, Udit Raj said,“Firstly, she is speaking against Indian tradition and Hindu tradition as well, because Rahul Gandhi is the son of Indian-born Rajiv Gandhi, and in India's paternal tradition, lineage is determined from the father.” He asserted that questioning Rahul Gandhi's suitability on the basis of his mother's origin was both culturally incorrect and politically motivated.

Escalating his attack, the Congress leader made a scathing remark aimed directly at Sadhvi Pragya.“Secondly, Pragya Thakur should get her DNA tested – maybe her ancestors came from Eurasia. If her DNA test is done, it will be revealed that she is a foreigner,” Udit Raj said, triggering a fresh political storm.

The sharp exchange comes after BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur made a controversial statement earlier in the day, suggesting that the son of a foreign woman is not fit to rule the country, a remark widely seen as directed at Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, Sadhvi Pragya had said,“In our society, in our country, what can I say. Chanakya, such a great thinker, said something that cannot be untrue. He said the son of a foreign woman cannot be fit to rule.”

She went on to defend her statement, asserting that leadership and patriotism are rooted in lineage.“A true patriot, capable of governance, must naturally come from our own lineage. Therefore, this statement cannot be considered false, nor should it be denied to future generations. That is its meaning,” she added.

Sadhvi Pragya also targeted the Congress party, accusing it of lacking ideological clarity.“Congress members do not have any ideology. They are suffering now because of their deeds and whatever they did in the past. Therefore, I say there is no credibility in their words,” she told IANS.

Udit Raj's rebuttal reflects the Congress party's strong pushback against what it calls personal and divisive attacks on its leadership. Congress leaders have repeatedly accused the BJP of attempting to distract from governance issues by indulging in personal remarks and identity-based politics.