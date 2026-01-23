$37.5+ Bn Iron Flow Batteries Market Trends, Opportunity, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron Flow Batteries Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Iron Flow Batteries Market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding from USD 8.38 Million in 2025 to USD 37.52 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 28.38%

These electrochemical energy storage systems function by using liquid electrolytes primarily composed of abundant iron and salt to store and release electricity. The main force propelling this market is the urgent requirement for long-duration energy storage to handle the variability of renewable energy sources within national grids, while the non-flammable nature of the chemistry and the economic stability of iron feedstock offer clear safety and cost benefits over traditional lithium-ion solutions for utility-scale use.

However, the market encounters a major obstacle due to the technology's low energy density, which demands a substantial physical footprint and limits deployment in crowded urban areas. This infrastructure requirement often necessitates complex land acquisition processes, potentially slowing down project implementation. Despite this, development activity remains strong; according to the Long Duration Energy Storage Council, the global pipeline for long-duration energy storage projects reached 0.22 terawatts in 2024, indicating a robust trajectory of planned capacity that directly supports the positive outlook for the iron flow sector.

Market Drivers

The rising demand for Long-Duration Energy Storage solutions is fundamentally transforming the Global Iron Flow Batteries Market by prioritizing technologies that can sustain power output for extended periods. As utility grids become increasingly dependent on variable renewable sources like wind and solar, the operational need for storage systems capable of discharging for ten hours or more - durations often economically impractical for incumbent lithium-ion batteries - has intensified. Iron flow chemistry meets this specific need through its ability to separate energy capacity from power output, allowing for cost-effective scaling simply by increasing the volume of electrolyte tanks; according to the LDES Council's '2024 Annual Report' from December 2024, global long-duration energy storage capacity must reach 1.5 terawatts by 2030 to align with net-zero decarbonization pathways.

Furthermore, supportive government policies and global decarbonization mandates are catalyzing this market by providing the necessary capital to bridge the gap between pilot demonstrations and commercial viability. Public funding mechanisms are actively de-risking the deployment of these capital-intensive systems, encouraging hesitant utility operators to adopt the technology. For example, according to ESS News in July 2024, the California Energy Commission awarded a $10 million grant to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District to execute a large-scale iron flow battery demonstration project, while Manufacturing Today reported in July 2024 that ESS Tech secured a $50 million investment from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to triple its domestic production capacity, reflecting growing institutional confidence in iron-based storage technologies.

Market Challenges

The low energy density inherent to iron flow battery technology presents a significant barrier to market expansion. This technical limitation necessitates a considerably larger physical footprint to store the same amount of energy as competing chemistries, requiring extensive land acquisition for utility-scale projects. This infrastructure requirement complicates site selection and increases balance-of-system costs, particularly in areas where real estate is expensive, effectively rendering the technology unsuitable for deployment in space-constrained urban centers or industrial facilities and excluding it from high-value segments of the grid modernization market that demand compact solutions.

These spatial constraints directly hinder the industry's ability to scale quickly enough to support global decarbonization efforts. Consequently, the technology is restricted primarily to rural or remote settings, limiting its commercial viability. This bottleneck is significant given the sheer volume of storage required; according to the Long Duration Energy Storage Council in 2024, the global grid requires a cumulative deployment of up to 8 terawatts of long-duration energy storage by 2040 to ensure power reliability. The logistical challenge of securing sufficient land to accommodate such massive capacity with low-density iron flow systems prevents the sector from fully capitalizing on this projected demand.

Market Trends

The localization of manufacturing and supply chain ecosystems is emerging as a crucial trend as key market players build regional hubs to secure domestic supply and qualify for local content incentives. Companies are increasingly shifting away from reliance on global imports by constructing facilities that utilize locally sourced iron and salt, thereby stabilizing the upstream supply chain against geopolitical disruptions. This move toward domestic industrialization is exemplified in Australia, where, according to Mirage News in September 2024, Energy Storage Industries Asia-Pacific secured a combined $65 million investment package to complete the construction of the nation's first commercial-scale iron flow battery manufacturing plant in Queensland.

Simultaneously, the accelerated commercialization of 12+ hour long-duration storage projects is driving the market from pilot phases to the deployment of utility-scale systems capable of replacing fossil-fuel baseload generation. Utilities are prioritizing these extended-duration assets to manage the intermittency of renewable energy, leveraging the technology's ability to decouple energy capacity from power output for cost-effective scaling. This trajectory toward massive infrastructure deployment is highlighted by major procurement activities; according to PV Magazine Australia in September 2024, the state-owned generator Stanwell Corporation confirmed an agreement structure containing an option to purchase up to 200 MW of iron flow battery capacity annually through 2029 to support its clean energy transition.

Key Players Profiled in the Iron Flow Batteries Market



Redflow Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

American Battery Technology Company

LIVENT Corporation

Scale Microgrid Solutions Operating LLC

Hydrostor Inc.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Eos Energy Storage LLC

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. STMicroelectronics International N.V

