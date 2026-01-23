$15.75+ Bn Refrigerated Display Cases Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Display Cases Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market is projected to expand from USD 11.47 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.76 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.44%.

These specialized temperature-controlled fixtures are essential within the food retail sector, designed to preserve perishable goods while effectively merchandising them to shoppers. The primary economic momentum behind acquiring these units stems from the robust growth of the grocery retail sector, driven by shifting consumer demands for fresh, frozen, and ready-to-eat products. This rising demand creates a critical need for advanced infrastructure to ensure food safety and minimize waste. According to FMI: The Food Industry Association, sales in the meat department alone climbed by 4.7% in 2024 to reach $105 billion, underscoring the increasing reliance on strong refrigeration capabilities to support fresh food categories.

Despite this positive growth trajectory, the market faces a significant hurdle regarding strict environmental regulations concerning global warming impacts. Manufacturers and retailers encounter high compliance costs associated with the mandatory transition from hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants to natural alternatives. This regulatory complexity, combined with the capital-intensive nature of upgrading legacy systems to meet new energy efficiency mandates, creates a substantial operational burden. Such challenges threaten to delay fleet modernization efforts and could impede broader market expansion.

Market Drivers

The escalating consumer appetite for chilled and frozen convenience foods acts as a major catalyst for the installation of advanced refrigerated display cases. As shoppers increasingly prioritize meal solutions that offer extended shelf life and ease of preparation, retailers are compelled to expand their frozen food departments and modernize existing infrastructure to handle larger inventory volumes. This shift necessitates display units that optimize storage density while maintaining rigorous temperature consistency. According to the American Frozen Food Institute's 'Power of Frozen 2024' report from February 2024, the frozen food category generated $74 billion in annual sales, highlighting the need for expanded merchandising capacity. Consequently, retailers are investing in multi-deck and island cabinets to maximize product visibility and meet this sustained purchasing behavior.

Simultaneously, the transition toward eco-friendly and low-GWP refrigerants serves as a critical driver for market innovation and replacement cycles. Regulatory bodies are enforcing strict phase-downs of high-global warming potential hydrofluorocarbons, prompting manufacturers to engineer systems compatible with natural alternatives like carbon dioxide and propane. This pressure forces food retailers to accelerate the retirement of legacy equipment in favor of sustainable models. According to an August 2024 corporate press release, ALDI has transitioned to natural refrigerants in more than 600 stores to align with these environmental goals. This shift drives substantial industry revenue; Epta S.p.A. reported a consolidated turnover of 1.4 billion euros in its 'Integrated Report 2023' from April 2024, reflecting the robust activity supporting these transitions.

Market Challenges

The global refrigerated display cases market faces a significant hurdle due to the stringent regulatory environment governing the transition from hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants to natural alternatives. Compliance with these environmental mandates necessitates the premature decommissioning of functional legacy systems, forcing retailers to allocate capital toward costly infrastructure overhauls rather than market expansion. This regulatory pressure creates a financial bottleneck, as the high upfront costs of advanced refrigeration technologies limit the budget available for procuring new display units. Consequently, the focus of major food retailers shifts from aggressive fleet modernization to mandatory regulatory adherence, directly stalling the momentum of market growth.

This operational burden exerts a measurable strain on the financial health of the sector. According to FMI: The Food Industry Association, the total cost for the grocery industry to comply with updated refrigerant management rules in 2025 was estimated at $5 billion annually, a figure projected to decrease industry profitability by 22%. This substantial diversion of funds reduces the capital available for investing in new refrigerated display cases, thereby hampering the overall expansion of the market.

Market Trends

The integration of IoT-enabled remote monitoring systems is transforming the market as retailers seek to minimize operational disruptions and food spoilage. Advanced sensors embedded within display units now transmit real-time data regarding temperature stability, compressor health, and door activity to cloud-based platforms, allowing facility managers to address potential failures before they occur. This shift from reactive repairs to predictive maintenance significantly reduces downtime and service costs while ensuring product integrity. According to Danfoss's 'Annual Report 2024' released in February 2025, the company reported sales of 9.7 billion euros, a performance supported by sustained investment in these digital capabilities and its Alsense IoT platform, which enhances system reliability for food retailers.

Simultaneously, there is a distinct shift toward energy-efficient closed-door models, driven by the need to drastically lower electricity consumption and improve the in-store shopping environment. Unlike open-front cabinets that allow cold air to escape, these enclosed units maintain consistent internal temperatures, thereby extending the shelf life of perishable goods and eliminating the "cold aisle" effect that often discomforts shoppers. This adoption is fueled by the operational desire to reduce utility bills rather than just regulatory compliance. According to Epta S.p.A.'s 'Integrated Report 2024' from April 2025, the group achieved a turnover of 1.682 billion euros, a growth trajectory largely attributed to the robust sales of its sustainable, energy-efficient refrigeration solutions in the global retail market.

