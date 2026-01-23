Costa: European Leaders Have Serious Doubts About Trump's Board Of Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President of the European Council Antonio Costa stated this, Euractiv reports.

"We have serious doubts about a number of elements in the charter of the Board of Peace related to its scope, its governance and its compatibility with the UN Charter," Costa said after the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

At the same time, he added that the European Union is ready to cooperate with the United States on the "the implementation of the comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, with a Board of Peace carrying out its mission as a transitional administration."

Although the Board was initially intended to oversee the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the organization's charter does not limit its role to Palestinian territory and appears to seek to compete with the United Nations, the outlet notes.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told journalists after the summit that his country had "declined" the invitation to participate in the Board of Peace.

Von der Leyen unveils details of Prosperity Framework for Ukraine

Trump presented the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. In addition to him, the charter establishing the Council was signed by leaders and officials from 19 countries. Key U.S. allies, including France and the United Kingdom, declined to join the Board. In particular, London expressed concerns over the inclusion of Russian leader Vladimir Putin due to the war in Ukraine. France, for its part, stated that the charter in its current form is "incompatible" with its international obligations, especially its membership in the United Nations.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had been invited to the Board of Peace but cannot participate because of Russia. He noted, however, that Ukraine may join certain monitoring organizations after the end of the war.

Photo: Office of the President