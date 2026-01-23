Security Guarantees Agreement With US Ready For Signing Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this while answering journalists' questions, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"First of all, to be honest, I raised the issue of air defense. And I think the United States will return with a positive result. When the result is in Ukraine, I will definitely say so. The second issue is our security guarantees – they are indeed ready. And the agreement is ready for signing," Zelensky said.

He noted that based on these guarantees, "additional documents will appear, but the main agreement on security guarantees already exists."

"Now I am waiting for the date and place from President Trump. It is up to him. We are ready to sign such an important, historic document for us," he said.

He also noted that documents related to Ukraine's postwar recovery were discussed during the meeting. "As for the Prosperity Package, we also discussed this – excuse my wording – a pile of documents, because there really are several of them. They are not ready yet, but we see the future with a positive result," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the United States Donald Trump took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Photo: Office of the President