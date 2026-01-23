Ukrainian Army Could Become Backbone Of Europe's Joint Forces Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President said this while speaking with journalists.

“Frankly speaking, everyone understands that we have the largest and, today, the most experienced army with real combat experience. Everyone understands this. Among all European armies, because we are at war, the Ukrainian army could therefore become the backbone of Europe's joint forces,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, the President emphasized that implementing this idea would require time and a number of decisions.

“To do this, several steps must be taken, and today we simply do not have the time for them. There are legal steps, bureaucratic steps, and steps related to attracting sources of financing. We do not have time for this because we are focused on the frontline,” Zelensky explained.

He stressed that Ukraine would be ready to join such a structure after the war ends.

“As soon as the war is over, we would certainly join this structure,” the President said.

Zelensky also outlined Europe's role in preparing for this process, particularly in terms of financial support.

“What could Europe do? What we have always said: prepare the entire financial foundation now, because we have an army, and we will retain a strong army,” he emphasized.

According to the President, it is important to preserve the combat experience of service members.

“In order not to lose this experience, strong additional financial support for these people is needed – to incentivize them to remain in the army. This requires a funding source, and Europe can certainly find it,” Zelensky stressed.

Security guarantees agreement with US ready for signing –

He added that this is one of the fundamental steps to preserving experienced personnel who will later pass on knowledge and technology.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that European leaders have so far taken no steps toward his proposal to create European joined armed forces, despite growing security threats from Russia.