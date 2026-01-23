Turkmenistan To Promote Second Caspian Environmental Forum Under CIS Chair 2026
The announcement was made by Turkmenistan's plenipotentiary, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia and Chair of the Economic Commission Esen Aydogdiyev during the first event held under Turkmenistan's chairmanship-a meeting of the CIS Economic Commission at the CIS Executive Committee on January 22, in Moscow, Russia.
Aydogdiyev noted that Turkmenistan will continue to pay special attention to environmental and sustainable development issues, including cooperation on renewable energy and the conservation of biodiversity in the Caspian region.
Turkmenistan also plans to advance broader regional cooperation under its 2026 CIS chairmanship, emphasizing economic development, transport and energy links, and regional integration.
The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.
