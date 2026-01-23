Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Eyes New Opportunities For Co-Op With Spain, Parliament Speaker Says


2026-01-23 06:06:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. There are strong opportunities to further expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain and explore new areas of collaboration, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said at a joint briefing with Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, Trend reports.

“On the other hand, cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international parliamentary organizations are also of great importance. I was pleased to discuss with Armengol our meeting and talks held in Cape Town, South Africa, as part of the 11th Summit of Speakers of Parliament of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries. Undoubtedly, there are good opportunities to further strengthen ties between our parliaments. Francina Armengol's visit also confirms our intention to take advantage of these opportunities,” Gafarova said.

MENAFN23012026000187011040ID1110640628



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search