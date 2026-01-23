Azerbaijan Eyes New Opportunities For Co-Op With Spain, Parliament Speaker Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)There are strong opportunities to further expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain and explore new areas of collaboration, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said at a joint briefing with Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, Trend reports.

“On the other hand, cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international parliamentary organizations are also of great importance. I was pleased to discuss with Armengol our meeting and talks held in Cape Town, South Africa, as part of the 11th Summit of Speakers of Parliament of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries. Undoubtedly, there are good opportunities to further strengthen ties between our parliaments. Francina Armengol's visit also confirms our intention to take advantage of these opportunities,” Gafarova said.