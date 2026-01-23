Mexico POS Terminals Market Share Analysis By Payment Acceptance Mode, POS Type, And End-User Industry (2026-2031)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is driven by contactless payment growth, urban retail hubs benefiting from fiscal incentives, and SME adoption of mobile POS solutions

The Mexico POS Terminals Market is projected to experience significant growth, with its value increasing from USD 1.88 billion in 2026 to USD 2.92 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by various factors, including the government's real-time payment initiatives, increased smartphone penetration, and a post-pandemic emphasis on touch-free checkout experiences.

The report segments the Mexico POS Terminals Market by Payment Acceptance Mode (Contact-Based and Contactless), POS Type (Fixed and Mobile/Portable Systems), and End-User Industries (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, and more), providing forecasts in USD values.

Surge in Contactless-NFC Transactions

Mexico witnessed a 150% increase in contactless payments in 2024, establishing NFC capability as essential for merchants. Transactions below MXN 500 benefit from tap-to-pay, facilitated by 45,000 terminals deployed by BBVA across OXXO stores. Fiscal policies have reduced hardware payback periods, encouraging terminal upgrades. Faster checkouts enhance throughput, while consumers appreciate reduced contact points. The forthcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026 is expected to further boost demand for NFC acceptance due to international visitor expectations.

SME Adoption of Mobile POS Aggregators

Fintech aggregators are simplifying onboarding processes and offering competitive flat-rate pricing, appealing to cost-conscious SMEs. For instance, Mercado Pago has deployed over 1 million terminals, leveraging platform economics. Clip's fee structure competes with bank tariffs, promoting acceptance in informal trade sectors. Aggregators are now integrating inventory management and lending solutions, transforming POS systems into comprehensive operational hubs. Programs like "Viernes Muy Mexicano" encourage micro-merchants to formalize sales and integrate mobile POS for regulatory compliance, maintaining the growth trajectory of Mexico's POS terminals market.

Persistent Cash Preference and Unbanked Base

Despite advances, cash remains prevalent, accounting for 38-40% of payments, particularly in rural areas with minimal branch density. Approximately 30% of adults remain unbanked, affecting immediate market expansion. Generational preferences further impede digital wallet adoption, with older generations resistant to change. Government initiatives and mobile banking apps are gradually addressing these issues, albeit at a slower pace than typical technology cycles. Providers in the Mexico POS terminals market are incorporating CoDi and cash-in features to bridge trust gaps.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints Include:



CoDi and DiMo Real-Time Payment Rails

COVID-19 Led Cashless Hygiene Shift Card-Data Security and Fraud Exposure

Segment Analysis

Contact-based systems maintained a 79.05% market share in 2025, emphasizing legacy investments. However, contactless terminals are experiencing a 10.78% CAGR, adding roughly 250,000 units annually through 2031. Merchants enjoy enhanced revenue as tap-to-pay increases transaction frequency. BBVA's nationwide rollout in OXXO locations supports this trend by capturing low-value, frequent transactions.

Consumer preference for Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Mercado Pago wallets is accelerating the shift towards contactless systems. Fiscal incentives under RMF24 allow for quicker cost recovery, enhancing ROI for NFC devices. Events such as the 2026 World Cup will necessitate short-cycle deployments to meet visitor needs. Although contact-based terminals will persist in low-volume areas, their market share is expected to drop below 60% by 2031 as contactless solutions prevail.

Key Topics Covered:



Study Assumptions and Market Definition Scope of the Study



Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis



By Mode of Payment Acceptance

By POS Type By End-User Industry



Market Concentration

Strategic Moves

Market Share Analysis Company Profiles

White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

