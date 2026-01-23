U.S. Life And Non-Life Insurance Market Worth $3.35 Trillion In 2026 Forecast To See $3.98 Trillion By 2031 - Aging Population Fuels Demand For Life Insurance Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include serving the aging population with retirement and life policies, leveraging digital platforms to reduce costs and expand reach, developing health and gap coverage solutions, and utilizing telematics

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Life and Non-Life Insurance - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report segments the market by Insurance Type (Life, Non-Life), Customer Segment (Retail, Corporate), Distribution Channel (Brokers, Agents, Banks, Direct Sales, Others), and Geography (Northeast, Midwest, South, West). Market Forecasts are provided in USD terms.

The United States life and non-life insurance market, valued at USD 3.239 trillion in 2025, is poised for significant growth from USD 3.35 trillion in 2026 to USD 3.98 trillion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period (2026-2031). This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as an aging population, digital distribution, and product innovation, which collectively mitigate catastrophe-loss volatility.

Non-life insurance dominates due to property and liability exposures, while life insurance rapidly expands as retirement-income gaps widen. Digital transformation reduces operating costs, allowing direct-to-consumer platforms to gain market share without compromising underwriting discipline. Insurers that integrate telematics, embedded protection, and advanced climate modeling are well-positioned to tap into emerging demand while sustaining prudent capital buffers.

Aging Population & Retirement-Savings Gap

The increasing median age and insufficient retirement savings boost demand for annuities and permanent life policies. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, 57% of workers had under USD 25,000 in retirement savings in 2025, highlighting a significant income shortfall. Approximately 10,000 individuals turn 65 each day, seeking guaranteed lifetime income products that life insurers efficiently provide. The SECURE Act 2.0 allows employers to integrate annuities in defined-contribution plans, enhancing workplace distribution. Younger savers, concerned about Social Security's reliability, also favor private solutions, supporting life coverage growth.

Escalating Healthcare Costs & Privatization

Healthcare spending and premium increases have outpaced inflation. By 2025, Medicare Advantage enrollment covered over half of eligible beneficiaries, channeling public healthcare funding through private insurers. Medicaid managed-care contracts oversee benefits for nearly 75% of recipients, offering steady revenue streams to insurers. Employers counter cost pressures by transitioning employees to high-deductible plans with supplemental insurance, driving new product development. These dynamics broaden opportunities for both life and non-life insurers, combining health, disability, and long-term care solutions.

Catastrophe-Loss Volatility & Reinsurance Inflation

In 2024, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded 27 weather events with damages exceeding USD 1.0 billion, the second-highest record. Secondary peril frequency led to double-digit reinsurance price hikes in January 2025. Some Florida property insurers faced rehabilitation due to surplus depletion, relying on state-supported reinsurance facilities for solvency. Insurers carry more risk, limiting new policy issuance in high-hazard areas. Rate adequacy remains uncertain as losses exceed historical models.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the report include:



Usage-Based & Telematics Motor Insurance

Accelerated Digital Distribution & Insurtech Persistently Low Real Interest Rates

Segment Analysis

The life insurance segment is expected to grow at a 5.16% CAGR, driven by annuities in workplace plans and policies closing the retirement-income gap. Deferred income annuities with withdrawal benefits attract baby boomers seeking stable cash flows. Younger families increasingly opt for simplified-issue term policies via mobile apps, reducing underwriting times. Non-life insurance relies on pricing discipline in property, auto, and liability amid catastrophe pressures.

However, the motor segment faces potential premium erosion as autonomous features decrease accident frequency. Property insurers impose deductibles and caps in wildfire-prone areas, shifting risks to policyholders. Cyber liability premiums increase due to ransomware threats, while health premiums align with medical inflation and Medicare Advantage expansion. Liability insurance benefits from increased litigation demanding higher limits for corporate buyers.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Aging population & retirement-savings gap

4.2.2 Escalating healthcare costs & privatization

4.2.3 Usage-based & telematics motor insurance

4.2.4 Accelerated digital distribution & insurtech

4.2.5 Climate-risk modeling enables new property products

4.2.6 Embedded insurance via fintech & e-commerce

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Catastrophe-loss volatility & reinsurance inflation

4.3.2 Persistently low real interest rates

4.3.3 Capital strain from LDTI accounting changes

4.3.4 Actuarial & data-science talent shortages

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Insurance Type

5.1.1 Life Insurance

5.1.2 Non-Life Insurance

5.1.2.1 Motor Insurance

5.1.2.2 Health Insurance

5.1.2.3 Property Insurance

5.1.2.4 Liability Insurance

5.1.2.5 Other Insurance

5.2 By Customer Segment

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Corporate

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Brokers

5.3.2 Agents

5.3.3 Banks

5.3.4 Direct Sales

5.3.5 Other Channels

5.4 By Region

5.4.1 Northeast

5.4.2 Midwest

5.4.3 South

5.4.4 West

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 MetLife

6.4.2 Prudential Financial

6.4.3 New York Life

6.4.4 Northwestern Mutual

6.4.5 MassMutual

6.4.6 State Farm

6.4.7 Allstate

6.4.8 Progressive

6.4.9 GEICO (Berkshire Hathaway)

6.4.10 USAA

6.4.11 Liberty Mutual

6.4.12 Travelers

6.4.13 Chubb

6.4.14 AIG

6.4.15 Nationwide

6.4.16 Farmers Insurance

6.4.17 Guardian Life

6.4.18 Principal Financial

6.4.19 Lincoln National

6.4.20 UnitedHealth Group

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

