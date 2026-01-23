Juicers Market Trends And Growth Outlook 2026-2031 - High Demand For Nutrient-Rich Juices Drives Shift Toward Premium Juicing Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The juicers market is driven by rising health consciousness and juice bar expansions in Asia-Pacific, while North America and Europe see mature replacement cycles

The global juicers market is poised for growth, with expectations to rise from USD 4.50 billion in 2025 to USD 4.70 billion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 5.85 billion by 2031, marking a 4.46% CAGR from 2026-2031. This growth is attributed to factors such as the maturing replacement cycle in North America and Europe and the adoption by first-time buyers in the Asia-Pacific region.

There's increasing interest in preventive health, driving demand in both residential and commercial sectors. Technology advancements, like low-noise motors and cold-press mechanisms, are encouraging consumers to upgrade, even within price-sensitive markets. Retail dynamics also show a push from online channels facilitating discovery and consumer engagement, whereas brick-and-mortar specialists influence decisions through live demonstrations.

Rising Health Consciousness & DIY Fresh-Juice Trend

There's a growing shift towards minimally processed beverages as Western dietary guidelines recommend whole-food nutrient density. Parents view juicers as sugar-control and vitamin intake tools, aligning with USDA advisories. Cold-press technology offers better nutrient retention compared to shelf-stable juices, boosting home-prepped juice perception. This, along with social media's focus on immunity and detox processes, translates to tangible product demand. Innovations like auto-rinse functions lower usage barriers, ensuring that the juicers market is on a predictable growth path, increasingly important as population ages focus shifts to functional nutrition.

Expansion of Juice Bars & Food-Service Chains

Juice bars are elevating fresh-pressed juice as a significant menu item. Standardized equipment tenders and increased expectations for functional beverages boost these concepts. Equipment continues to hone in on production efficiencies, with some sites seeing replacement cycles tighten to 3-5 years. Franchise growth in the Asia-Pacific offers opportunities for suppliers with well-packaged financing and maintenance solutions.

High Upfront Cost of Premium Appliances

The cost remains a significant barrier in low-income regions, with prices that can equate to months of disposable income. Even in mature regions, consumers weigh cost against purchasing fresh servings. Brands are addressing this by offering different product tiers, but price steps remain significant, and financing options can introduce credit risks for vendors. Price sensitivity hampers demand, particularly as retail prices fluctuate due to external factors.

Other Market Influencers:



Advances in Low-Noise, High-Yield Extraction Technology

Cold-Press Subscription Services Boosting At-Home Adoption Competitions from Ready-to-Drink Packaged Juices

Segment Analysis

Centrifugal models, known for their affordability and speed, held a significant market share, whereas masticating systems are rising due to nutrition-first criteria. The shift towards slow-juicing options is due to verified health benefits. Twin-gear models attract juice bars aiming for maximum yield per kilogram of produce. The juicers market is responding to these needs with self-cleaning technology and hybrid machines offering versatility.

Electric configurations dominate the market, buoyed by quieter, energy-efficient motors and sustainability features. Manual models face a decline, given improved grid reliability and portable backup options, repositioning them as niche products.

Geography Analysis

Europe remains strong, powered by high ASPs and quality-focused consumer behavior. The Asia-Pacific is emerging rapidly, driven by China and India. In North America, experiential retail and wellness trends prevail, with juicers tying into broader lifestyle choices and regulatory compliance frameworks.

