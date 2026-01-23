Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market Volume Worth 90.11 Million Tons By 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon capture utilization chemicals market

Powering a Net-Zero Future: The Essential Role of Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals

The carbon capture utilization chemicals play a significant role in contributing to a more sustainable and net-zero future. The development and adoption of an advanced chemical framework make these processes more efficient and economically viable, turning greenhouse gas in building block for cleaner energy and decarbonization efforts.

Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market Report Highlights



Asia Pacific dominated the global capture utilization chemicals market with the largest volume share of 46.13% in 2025.

The capture utilization chemicals market in Europe is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 16.64% from 2026 to 2035.

By chemical type, the solvents segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 55% in 2025.

By chemical type, the adsorbents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.25% from 2026 to 2035 in terms of volume.

By capture technology, the post-combustion segment led the market with the largest revenue volume share of 58% in 2025.

By utilization pathway, the enhanced recovery segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 44.5% in 2025. By end-use industry, the power generation segment led the market with the largest revenue volume share of 38.3% in 2025.



Government Initiatives for Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals:

What Are the Major Trends in the Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market?



Integrated Carbon-Conversion Systems: The industrial shift towards one-vessel systems. These systems trap CO2 and convert it into fuel, bypassing intermediate steps like compression and transport.

Stringent Government Regulations: The rising government focus on net-zero mandates that compel industries to invest in capture chemicals to lower their carbon liability. Electrification of Chemical Synthesis: The electrochemical reduction of CO2 replaces heat with renewable electricity for CO2 conversion, producing high-value multi-carbon products at room temperature.



Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market Dynamics

Driver

Decarbonization of Hard-to-Abate Industrial Hubs

The key driver is decarbonization, where CO2 is mineralized into carbon-negative concrete and adopted by industries, including power generation and hard-to-abate sectors like cement, steel, and chemical manufacturing, that utilize capture chemicals to manufacture synthetic diesel and carbon-neutral plastics as chemical feedstock for synthetic methanol and urea.

Restraints

Public Perception and Operational Costs

The lack of knowledge in the public regarding CCU technologies hinders social acceptance, leading to a delay in adoption. Additionally, higher operation costs are driven by the substantial energy needed to capture and regenerate materials, which restrains widespread growth and commercial viability.

Opportunity

Emergence and Blue Ocean Opportunity in CCU Chemicals

In 2026, commercial scaling of Direct Air Capture (DAC) is an emerging opportunity that uses electric swings to pull CO2 from the atmosphere more efficiently. While chemical companies' initiatives in the production of sustainable aviation fuel and E-fuel, driven by tightened global aviation mandates, created a long-term market for CCU chemical output.

Beyond Storage: CCU Technological Shift Unlocks New Chemical Pathways

The technological shift shows revolutionary change where CO2 acts as a high-value feedstock by re-engineering the chemical lifecycle, such as water-lean and demixing solvents, lowering energy cost, while AI is used to rapidly screen and develop high-efficiency absorbents and novel catalysts by optimizing real-time processing to prevent costly downtime.

Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market Segmentation Insights

By Chemical Type Insights

How Did the Solvent Segment Dominated the Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market?

The solvent segment maintains its leadership, driven by technological reliability and industrial versatility, by capturing emissions at a massive scale. The solvent provides high selectivity and thermal stability to achieve carbon capture from complex gas streams and is sustained by advanced solvent formulations. The key driver for solvent dominance is their retrofit compatibility for post-combustion capture into existing power plants.

The absorbents segment is anticipated to grow fastest due to their energy efficiency and flexibility. Solid adsorbents like metal-organic frameworks and zeolites use pressure and temperature cycles to trap and release CO2 with less energy. This is crucial for scaling direct air capture and modular units, where their high surface area and durability enable compact, cost-effective designs. Their high selectivity and stability make them ideal for reducing operational costs in modern carbon projects.

By Capture Technology Insights

Which Capture Technology Segment Dominates the Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market?

The post-combustion capture segment maintains its market dominance due to its most versatile and ready solution for large-scale decarbonization. It can be retrofitted onto existing power and industrial plants, allowing fast emission mitigation. Supported by established solvents and global engineering networks, this technology ensures reliability and scalability to meet environmental regulations while safeguarding investments. As industrial clusters expand, it remains the essential bridge to a circular carbon economy.

The direct air capture (DAC) segment offers significant growth during the projected period, capable of addressing legacy emissions and atmospheric CO2. The DAC provides high-purity carbon for sustainable fuels and chemicals. Massive private investment and policy incentives drive growth, with advanced sorbents and membranes reducing energy needs. Rising demand for carbon removal credits further positions direct air capture as a key technology.

By Utilization Pathway Insights

How did Enhanced Recovery Segment Dominate the Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market?

The EOR segment dominates the carbon capture utilization chemicals market mainly due to existing infrastructure and economic incentives. Using captured CO2 for EOR in developed oil fields boosts oil production and offsets capture costs. Established pipelines and geological knowledge from oil and gas extraction further support CO2-EOR, maintaining its market leadership.

The fuel synthesis segment is set to experience the fastest growth, aiming at the decarbonization of transportation and aviation. Combining captured CO2 with green hydrogen creates high-energy e-fuels like synthetic kerosene and methanol for industries where electrification is difficult. Innovations in catalysts and reactors improve efficiency and lower costs, turning emissions into valuable energy carriers and supporting a circular carbon economy.

End-Use Industry Insights

Why did the Power Generation Segment dominate the Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market?

Power generation remains the leading driver for carbon capture demand, ensuring energy security during the transition. Utilities retrofit coal and gas plants to provide reliable baseload power, balancing variable renewables. The high-volume emissions from this sector enable efficient use of chemicals and serve as a testing ground for commercial deployment, creating the infrastructure for a low-carbon grid.

The chemical & petrochemical segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period. Because it can reuse CO2 as a feedstock. They are adopting advanced catalysts and reactors to turn captured emissions into high-value products like polyols, ethylene, and green methanol. Driven by a shift to circular chemistry and global demand for sustainable materials, this industry is transforming emissions into a competitive advantage and sustainable growth.

Regional Insights

How did Asia Pacific Dominate the Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market?

The global Asia Pacific carbon capture utilization chemicals market was estimated to be USD 37.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 243.43 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.57% during the forecast period. By volume, the market is projected to grow from 13.29 million tons in 2026 to 39.76 million tons in 2035. growing at a CAGR of 16.68% from 2026 to 2035.

Dominance in the Asia-Pacific carbon capture market is often achieved through integrating large industrial clusters that co-locate high-emission facilities with advanced conversion plants. By adopting a circular carbon strategy, industrial leaders treat carbon as a raw material for the petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, supported by innovations in catalysts and amine-based solvents used across steel, cement, and power plants. A shift toward using captured emissions for sustainable methanol and urea fosters a self-sustaining market, reducing costs and accelerating decarbonization goals globally.

China Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market Trends

China's market is expanding rapidly as CCU technologies move from pilot phases towards commercial-scale deployment, driven by the country's aggressive“dual carbon” targets and supportive policy environment that includes subsidies and integration into carbon trading mechanisms. Key CCU applications in China focus on converting captured CO2 into valuable chemicals such as methanol, formic acid, and other feedstocks, helping to create new revenue streams while reducing emissions.

Why is North America the Fastest-Growing Region in the Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Industry?

North America's rapid growth is driven by aggressive federal policies and advanced infrastructure, including tax incentives for captured and used carbon, enabling higher profitability for large projects. The region is transitioning to commercial facilities converting emissions into synthetic fuels, high-value materials, and green polymers. An established pipeline network and geological expertise further reduce operational costs, with incentives and private investments reinforcing North America's role as a leading growth engine in the global market.

U.S. Carbon Capture Utilization Chemicals Market Trends

The U.S. market is expanding as projects move from pilot stages towards commercial-scale production of CO2-derived chemicals such as methanol, formic acid, and specialty intermediates. Strong government incentives and policy support, including federal tax credits and funding programs, are improving project economics and accelerating adoption.

