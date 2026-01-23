Sindh Governor Demands Judicial Probe As Karachi Mall Fire Death Toll Rises To 67

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Jan 23 (IANS) Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday demanded judicial investigation into the Gul Plaza incident in Pakistan's Karachi as the death toll from the fire increased to 67 while 77 people remain missing, local media reported on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Tessori stated that he would request the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court (SHC) to initiate a probe into the incident, Pakistani daily The News International reported.

"Those responsible should be identified and punished without delay," he asserted.

The administration cannot be absolved of responsibility for the fire incident in Gul Plaza, the Governor said, even as he raised questions on the handling of the fire incident and its aftermath. His statement comes amid ongoing rescue efforts to find more missing persons from the fire that erupted on January 17.

According to investigative sources, the fire erupted at a shop selling artificial flowers, where children were reportedly playing at the time of the incident. "Investigators believe the children were possibly playing with matches or a lighter inside the shop," a source said, adding that the stored items were first caught in the fire before it spread to the electrical wiring. According to the investigation, the fire did not erupt due to an electrical fault.

Separately, District South Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso said that the death toll has risen to 67 while 77 people are still missing. He stated that a search and recovery operation is being conducted at the shopping mall and it is expected to be completed on Friday, The News International reported.

The shopping mall rescue operation continued for the seventh day on Friday. The largest fire in Karachi in more than 10 years erupted on January 17 and quickly spread through the Gul Plaza shopping complex.

Meanwhile, women from the homes of the missing people on Thursday gathered near the site of the incident to express anger over the slow pace of rescue and recovery operations, local media reported.

The women slammed the administration and rescue teams, saying they have been wandering helplessly since the fire started, seeking information regarding their loved ones. They expressed anger at the slow pace in clearing rubble from the collapsed sections of the structure, terming the situation "extremely nerve-wracking," Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The protesters shouted slogans against the authorities on MA Jinnah Road and even tried to enter the impacted building. Police intervened and stopped the protesters to prevent any escalation. Women carrying pictures of their loved ones demanded immediate completion of the rescue operations and urgent action to save any survivors still trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club, demanding the immediate resignation of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and strict legal action against those responsible for the Gul Plaza shopping mall fire.

Addressing the protesters, HRC Chairman Jamshed Hussain said that the horrific fire that broke out at Gul Plaza“is not merely an accident, but a criminal negligence by the concerned institutions and a grave violation of human rights”. He stated that the death of more than 60 people and the disappearance of dozens is glaring proof of the failure of the Pakistani government system.

The Council stressed that the (Pakistani) Rs 1 crore per person compensation announced by the provincial government of Sindh is "extremely insufficient". It demanded the formation of an investigation committee that is not merely for show, but one that identifies those responsible and takes concrete legal action against the officers.

"Accepting moral responsibility for administrative failure in the city and the incompetence of the fire brigade, the Mayor of Karachi should immediately resign from his post," the HRC stated.

The rights body stated that the officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and Fire Brigade, whose lack of preparedness and negligence led to the loss of precious lives, should be held accountable.