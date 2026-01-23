Family Feud Over Property Claims Two Lives In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A firing incident occurred in Ghazali Garhi, within the limits of Reggi Police Station, Peshawar, over a property dispute between two paternal cousins-Party One, Yousaf, and Party Two, Usman-resulting in both being killed on the spot.

In the incident, Ishaq, the wife of Zamir Khan, Nasir son of Atlas, Zakariya, Bahram, and Suleman sustained injuries. Among the injured were three passersby: Zakariya, Suleman, and Arif.

Upon receiving information, police officers arrived at the scene immediately with a heavy contingent. The bodies of the deceased were shifted for post-mortem examination, while the injured were admitted to hospital for medical treatment. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.