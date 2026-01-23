Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japanese PM Dissolves Parliament For Election


2026-01-23 05:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the powerful Lower House of parliament on Friday for a general election next month, to seek a public mandate on her fiscal policy.
At an extraordinary meeting following the dissolution of the 465-seat chamber, the Cabinet endorsed her plan to call the election on February 8, with launching the official campaign on January 27. It will be the first parliamentary election since Takaichi became Japan's first female premier in October.
On Monday, Takaichi announced her decision to seek a snap election, saying that "I want to ask the public directly to judge whether they will entrust the governance of this nation to me, Sanae Takaichi."
Attention will focus on whether the new ruling coalition of her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Japan Innovation Party will maintain its Lower House majority. The previous general election was held in October 2024. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

