Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


₹13-Crore Ambani Watch Flaunts Time, Wealth, And Irony

2026-01-23 05:04:11
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co has unveiled one of its most talked-about creations yet: the Opera Vantara Green Camo, a one-of-a-kind timepiece reportedly valued at around $1.5 million (₹13–13.7 crore).

Launched on January 21, 2026, the watch is a bespoke tribute to Anant Ambani and his Vantara Global Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre in Gujarat, and it has instantly set luxury, lifestyle and social media circles buzzing.


At the heart of the watch's dial sits a hand-painted miniature figurine of Anant Ambani, portrayed as a steward of conservation. Flanking him are intricately crafted sculptures of a lion and a Bengal tiger, emblematic of the wildlife protected at the Vantara sanctuary. The entire tableau unfolds against a striking green camouflage backdrop, reinforcing the nature and conservation theme that anchors the watch's narrative.

Staying true to Jacob & Co's maximalist design language, the Opera Vantara Green Camo is drenched in gemstones. The case and dial feature 397 hand-set stones, including demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires and white diamonds, weighing 21.98 carats in total. The gem-setting creates a shimmering camouflage effect, adding depth, texture and a sense of motion to the dial. It is less about legibility and more about spectacle.

The watch belongs to Jacob & Co's famed Opera collection, known for its rotating mechanisms and musical complications, a line designed not merely to tell time, but to tell stories. Founder Jacob Arabo has long positioned his creations as wearable narratives, and the Vantara watch follows that philosophy by fusing haute horlogerie with conservation symbolism.

Kashmir Observer

