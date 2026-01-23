Himachal Pradesh: IMD Issues Fresh Alert For Heavy Snowfall And Rain

IMD Issues Fresh Snowfall Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for widespread snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, warning of continued disruption to daily life as commuters face severe problems due to slippery roads, traffic jams, and fuel shortages.

According to the IMD, a new Western Disturbance is set to impact the state on January 26, bringing multiple spells of moderate to heavy snowfall and snowstorms in several districts over the next few days.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said the Western Disturbance had already become active across the state since late last night, resulting in rain and snowfall in several regions. "A Western Disturbance has been active over Himachal Pradesh since last night. Due to this, rainfall has been recorded across the state, while snowfall has occurred in three to four districts," Sharma said.

Current Weather Conditions

He said the highest snowfall till this morning was recorded in Kothi (Kullu) at 15 cm, followed by Gondhla in Lahaul-Spiti at 12 cm, and Chamba at 6 cm. Keylong and Manali recorded around 4 cm of snowfall, while Shimla received about 1 cm, with snowfall continuing.

"Light to moderate snowfall is continuing in higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla, while Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur have recorded rainfall in the past 24 hours. Hamirpur recorded the highest rainfall at 25 mm," he added.

Forecast and Official Warning

Sharma said the current weather activity will continue till late night, with snowfall persisting in higher reaches and rain in parts of Kangra and Mandi. A brief reduction in intensity is expected on January 25, but another Western Disturbance will become active on January 26, triggering fresh snowfall and rainfall across the state.

"From January 26 to 28, widespread rain and snowfall is expected across Himachal Pradesh. Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur and Kullu districts are likely to receive heavy snowfall, for which an Orange Alert has been issued," Sharma said.

He added that daytime temperatures have dropped sharply, falling 9 to 10 degrees Celsius below normal in many areas. Shimla's daytime temperature is hovering around 0°C, while Kangra, Bilaspur and adjoining areas are recording temperatures near 7°C. Cold day alerts, fog warnings, and thunderstorm alerts have also been issued for several districts.

Daily Life Disrupted, Traffic at a Standstill

Meanwhile, snowfall in the state capital has brought traffic to a near standstill, with roads turning extremely slippery and long traffic jams reported at multiple locations. Tourists and local commuters faced major inconvenience, especially on routes leading out of Shimla.

Commuters Stranded Amid Fuel Shortage

Vikram, a local taxi driver, said he has been stuck in traffic for over an hour while trying to reach Chandigarh with tourists. "I have to go to Chandigarh, but I've been stuck in a traffic jam for more than an hour. Since snowfall started, vehicles are slipping badly. Even after lowering air pressure in tyres, it's very difficult to drive," he said.

He added that vehicles had to be pushed or towed to clear blocked stretches, significantly increasing travel time. "Earlier it used to take two to three hours to reach Chandigarh, but now it may take five to six hours. Snowfall is still continuing, and petrol pumps are shut, creating fuel problems," Vikram said.

Expressing concern, he said some vehicles stranded in traffic could run out of fuel. "If vehicles remain stuck for long, many may stop midway due to lack of fuel. It's becoming very difficult to move ahead," he added.

The IMD has advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in higher reaches, as heavy snowfall between January 26 and 28 is expected to further worsen road conditions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)