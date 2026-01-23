403
Bitcoin's Weak Rebound Signals A Market Still Trapped Below Heavy Resistance
Key Points
Bitcoin did not break down on January 23. It also did not prove it can recover. The latest candles show a market that is stabilizing in place, after a sharp slide earlier in the week.
The daily chart is the cleanest snapshot. Bitstamp printed O $89,468, H $89,973, L $89,296, and C $89,474. That is basically flat, and that matters.
After large red candles, a small doji-like day often signals exhaustion. It can also signal indecision before the next leg. The four-hour chart reinforces that view.
It showed O $89,821, H $89,973, L $89,296, and C $89,474. That session ended lower, but it avoided fresh lows. The bounce attempt looks real, yet hesitant.
The weekly chart keeps the warning label on. The week so far printed O $93,627, H $93,632, L $87,193, and C $89,458, down about 4.46%.
The $87,193 low is the line that matters most. If the market revisits that zone and fails, talk of $85,000 and even $80,000 returns quickly. If it holds, it becomes the anchor for a basing attempt.
Momentum readings explain why the rebound feels fragile. Weekly RSI sits around 40.7, a weak level that usually accompanies defensive trading.
Daily RSI is higher, around 43.6, and it has stopped falling. The four-hour RSI sits near 40.6, after recovering from deeper oversold conditions. That pattern is typical of a relief bounce inside a broader downtrend.
MACD is still not your friend. On the weekly view, the histogram remains deeply negative. On the daily view, it looks closer to turning, but not convincingly.
On the four-hour view, the histogram has improved, which supports short-term stabilization. That is not the same as a trend reversal.
The price map is tight now. Support starts near $89,300, then the high $88,000s. Resistance sits around $90,100–$90,400, where several moving averages cluster.
Until bitcoin clears that ceiling with conviction, the market remains vulnerable to another fast drop.
Bitcoin held near $89,474 on the daily close, after a narrow $89,296–$89,973 range.
The weekly candle stayed negative, with a $87,193 low still defining the downside risk.
Momentum is mixed: daily RSI improved, but weekly RSI remains weak and MACD stays negative.
