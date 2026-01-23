Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Sends Written Message To Singapore PM

2026-01-23 04:09:13
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a written message to Prime Minister of Singapore H E Lawrence Wong, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. The message was handed over by Ambassador of Qatar to Singapore H E Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki during his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore H E Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.

