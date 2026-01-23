Classic Travel Named No.1 Overall Partner For Qatar Airways

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Expolanka Leisure Cluster recorded a standout achievement at the Qatar Airways Awards 2026, held in Colombo, with Classic Travel being recognised as the No.1 Overall Partner across all key categories.

Classic Travel secured the top position in both corporate travel and premium travel solutions, reinforcing its strong performance and leadership across multiple segments.

Expolanka Leisure Cluster Director Sabry Bahaudeen said the recognition reflects the organisation's commitment to maintaining high standards across its operations.

“To be recognised across corporate, premium, and overall performance is a strong validation of the standards we set for ourselves. We are grateful to our customers and stakeholders for their continued trust, and to our teams for their unwavering commitment to excellence. These achievements motivate us to keep raising the bar and delivering exceptional value across every segment we operate in,” he said.

The accolades further highlight Expolanka Leisure Cluster's focus on service excellence, sustained performance, and leadership as it continues to strengthen its position in the travel industry.