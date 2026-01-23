Surgeries Resume At Chilaw Hospital After UNFPA Emergency Repairs

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Surgical services have resumed at the District General Hospital in Chilaw following emergency repair work supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) after severe damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

According to UNFPA, the rapid restoration of critical sections of the hospital's operating theatre has enabled the safe resumption of sterilisation procedures and surgeries, ensuring uninterrupted access to life-saving maternal and newborn care for hundreds of patients each month.

Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread flooding across Sri Lanka, severely disrupting essential health services. The operating theatre at Chilaw District General Hospital, a key referral facility serving thousands of patients including a large number of pregnant women and newborns, was among the hardest hit.

During an inspection visit in December 2025, hospital staff led by Director Dr. Sumith Attanayake highlighted the urgent need to restore the operating theatre. Floodwaters had damaged wall cladding panels, doors, and internal structures, compromising the sterile environment required for surgical procedures and delaying critical obstetric and neonatal care.

Responding swiftly, UNFPA mobilised emergency support in coordination with the Government of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Health. Restoration work was completed by 30 December 2025 and included repairs and replacements to wall cladding panels, doors, locks, hinges, floor fittings, and internal cabin structures using cladding boards and glass.

These interventions restored the sterile conditions necessary for safe surgical and obstetric care. The timely repairs were especially critical given the hospital's workload, with approximately 500 pregnant women receiving treatment each month. Even during the peak of the flooding, more than 150 patients remained under in-house care.

UNFPA noted that the rapid turnaround, completed in under three weeks from assessment to completion, underscores its role as a trusted partner in Sri Lanka's recovery efforts. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the health, safety, and dignity of women, girls, pregnant women, and newborns through sustained support to frontline health services.