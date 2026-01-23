Tuticorin Horror: 4‐Year‐Old Girl Sexually Assaulted And Killed By Mother's Lover

A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district, leading to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who was reportedly in a relationship with her mother.

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the woman met the accused, identified as Esakki Raja, at her residence around 9am. She left her daughter in his care while she went shopping. On returning, she found the child unconscious.

The woman and Esakki rushed the girl to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Based on information provided by the hospital and the mother's complaint, police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior police officials said Esakki was detained immediately as suspicions arose that the child had been sexually assaulted and murdered. Later, the autopsy confirmed sexual abuse. Following this confirmation, the case was altered to include murder charges along with offences under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Authorities stated that Esakki was arrested and remanded to judicial custody the same day. Officials emphasized that the evidence collected, including medical findings, supported the charges.

The case has drawn strong attention within the district, with senior officers monitoring the investigation closely. Police sources indicated that further inquiries would focus on reconstructing the timeline of events and examining the accused's actions before and after the crime.