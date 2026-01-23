HIL 2025-26: Hyderabad Toofans, HIL GC Face Off In Do-Or-Die Eliminator

The knockout stage of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 gathers momentum as Hyderabad Toofans are set to face HIL GC in the Eliminator, a do-or-die contest with a place in the next round at stake. With the losing team set to be knocked out of the tournament, both sides will be aiming to extend their title challenge when they take on each other today at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium at 5 pm.

Hyderabad Toofans finished third in the league standings with 11 points and a goal difference of +6, while HIL GC ended fourth with 11 points and a goal difference of +3. The winner of this encounter will advance to Qualifier 2, where they will take on the losing team from Qualifier 1 between Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals, for a spot in the title clash, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Hyderabad Toofans - Defence First, Set-Piece Strength

Hyderabad Toofans enjoyed a steady league campaign, registering three wins, two defeats in regulation time, and two losses in shootouts. They scored the fourth-highest number of goals (17) in the competition while conceding just 11, the second-lowest among all teams. Penalty corners have been their biggest weapon, with Amandeep Lakra leading the scoring charts for the side with six goals, all from set pieces. The Toofans currently boast the third-highest penalty-corner conversion rate (23.8 per cent) in the tournament.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the crucial game, Hyderabad Toofans Captain Sumit stated, "This is the kind of match that defines a season. We have worked hard to reach this stage, and now it is about staying calm and executing our plans under pressure. Our defence and penalty corners have been our strengths, and if we stick to our structure, we believe we can take the next step."

HIL GC - Free-Scoring and Lethal from Penalty Corners

HIL GC mirrored their opponents' record with three wins, two regulation-time defeats, and two shootout losses, but stood out as one of the most aggressive attacking units this season. They have scored the second-highest number of goals (21) in the league so far, driven by the exceptional form of Kane Russell, who has netted 13 goals, all from penalty corners. HIL GC also lead the tournament in penalty-corner conversion rate at 36.8 per cent, underlining their dominance in set-piece situations.

Speaking ahead of the contest against Hyderabad Toofans, HIL GC Captain Hardik Singh said, "We have played positive hockey throughout the league, and we want to carry that mindset into the Eliminator. Knockout matches demand composure and sharp decision-making, and we trust our attacking unit and set-piece execution to deliver when it matters most. The focus is on playing fearless hockey and giving everything for the team."

Head-to-Head

The two sides crossed paths once during the league stage, when Hyderabad Toofans edged past HIL GC 3-2 in a closely fought contest. The match saw both teams trade goals before the Toofans held their composure in the closing minutes to seal a narrow victory -- a result that adds further intrigue to their Eliminator showdown.

All at Stake

With elimination looming, the pressure could not be higher. The winner will move one step closer to the title with a place in Qualifier 2, while the losing team's campaign will come to an end. A high-intensity battle is expected as both sides chase survival and momentum in the playoffs. (ANI)

