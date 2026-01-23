Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates 10 Years In Cricket, Reflects On His Journey

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expressed happiness at completing 10 years in international cricket, saying that his journey of "going against assumptions, opinions and perceptions and keeping the belief alive continues".

On this day, back in 2016, Bumrah had made his international debut for India against Australia in Sydney and delivered a fine 10-over spell of 2/40 in his first time wearing Indian colours. Now fast forward a decade later, and he is perhaps the most skilled fast bowler produced by India, who has helped them win several important matches and tournaments with an action so unorthodox, yorkers so lethal and pace/accuracy so on point that opponents cannot help themselves but just get bowled over by his greatness.

'Keeping the Belief Alive'

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah wrote, "10 years of living the dream of the child who fell in love with the sport that made him feel alive like nothing in this world ever could. The journey of going against assumptions, opinions and perceptions and keeping the belief alive continues, with the love and support of family and God. Waheguruji da shukr eda he baba ji mehraan bhariyaan hath rakheen. Satnam waheguru." View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

A Stellar Career in Numbers

In 225 international matches, Bumrah has taken 486 wickets at an average of 20.66, with best figures of 6/19 and 18 five-wicket hauls, making him the eighth-highest wicket-taker of all time for India. He is just 14 away from joining the elite club of Indian bowlers with 500 international wickets or more.

Dominance in Test Cricket

In Tests, Bumrah has taken 234 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 19.79, with 16 fifers to his name and best figures of 6/27. 13 of these five-wicket hauls have come away from home, the most by an Indian. 11 of his five-wicket hauls have come in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, making him one of India's most successful fast bowlers ever abroad.

One of his best performances in red-ball cricket is the 32-wicket five-match tour to Australia, making him the Indian with the most wickets on an overseas tour. This tour saw him take three fifers and take home the 'Player of the Series' titles. Amongst the bowlers with at atleast 150 Test wickets, his bowling average is only bettered by England's Sydney Barnes, with 189 wickets in 27 Tests at an average of 16.43.

Impact in ODIs

In ODIs, Bumrah has taken 149 wickets in 89 matches at an average of 23.55, with two fifers to his name and best figures of 6/19. While he is yet to win an ODI World Cup, he has been a part of the teams from 2019 to 2023, which reached the semifinals and final, respectively. In 20 WC matches, he has taken 38 wickets at an average of 19.57, with best figures of 4/39.

T20I Prowess and World Cup Glory

With 103 wickets in 84 matches, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is and has an unbelievable average of 18.45 and an economy rate of 6.42 in such a high-scoring, high-intensity format. He won the 2024 T20 World Cup and played a crucial role in it, winning the 'Player of the Tournament' award for 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17, with best figures of 3/7. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)