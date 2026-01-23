Dhanush Announces Next Project 'D55' With Director Rajkumar Periasamy

Dhanush's Next Project 'D55' Announced

Dhanush is all set to be part of his next project, tentatively titled 'D55', and the update has only excited his fans. On Thursday, the makers took to social media to make the announcement, along with a picture of Dhanush with the team. The film will be directed by 'Amaran' filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy.

Wunderbar Films posted the update on X, calling the project a "grand new beginning" and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film. "#D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon! @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzuram," the post read.

Take a look #D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!@dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzurams twitter/36lNwOLCbn - Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms) January 22, 2026

On the Work Front

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will also be seen in the action-thriller Kara, directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja. The film follows a man caught between right and wrong as he tries to protect his family while facing the consequences of his past actions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)