War Update: 222 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post, updating on the situation as of 08:00 on Friday, January 23.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 85 air strikes, launching one missile and dropping 226 glide bombs. In addition, the Russians used 5,862 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,545 shelling attacks, 83 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on Dobropillia in Donetsk region; Sviatopetrivtsi, Zaliznychne, Verkhni Terny, Rizdvianka, Shevchenkivske, Dolynka, and Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two concentration areas and an artillery system of the Russians.

In the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, three combat clashes took place. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping five glide bombs, and conducted 72 shelling attacks, one of them from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders launched 12 assaults in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarnу, and toward Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, one enemy attack took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Synkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked ten times, attempting to advance in the areas of Myrne, Drobysheve, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Yampil, and Yampilivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, near Sviato-Pokrovske, Pazena, and Siversk, the enemy attacked five times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and toward Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces stopped 92 assault and offensive actions by the enemy in the areas of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and toward Nechaivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attempted to advance 37 times in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and toward Zelene and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Defense Forces repelled an attack in the area of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of offensive groupings by the aggressor were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to January 23, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,232,090 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff