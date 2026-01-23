Italian CESI Launches Preparing Feasibility Study For Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Italian CESI company has begun preparing the feasibility study (FS) for the Trans-Caspian green energy corridor since January 15, Tural Aliyev, General Director of the Green Corridor Alliance JV, established within the framework of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan green energy corridor project, said during a roundtable event on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day at ADA University, Trend reports.

"In December 2025, CESI was selected as a consulting partner for the preparation of an FS for the Central Asia-Azerbaijan green energy corridor project. In January 2026, specialists will have already started work," Aliyev noted.

The director general added that this process includes a technical, environmental, and financial feasibility study for the transportation of green energy from Central Asia to Europe, as well as a study of the resources required for the implementation of the project.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of ADB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), announced the launch of the first phase of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative. As part of the initiative, the countries signed an agreement on cooperation to prepare a feasibility study, which includes the integration of the three countries' energy systems and the creation of a renewable energy supply route to Europe.

A joint venture called the Green Corridor Alliance was established to manage the project, with its headquarters in Baku. The feasibility study for the project is being conducted with financial support from ADB and AIIB.

A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day.

The event features a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.