Doha To Host Fourth Annual Palestine Forum On Saturday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 4th session of the Annual Palestine Forum will commence on Saturday, organised by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies in cooperation with the Palestinian Studies Foundation, over a period of three days.

The Arab Center said the fourth edition of the forum coincides with the passage of more than two years since the Gaza Strip war, which was accompanied by a widespread escalation in the West Bank, including the siege of cities and refugee camps, destruction of infrastructure, and displacement of residents. The Center highlighted that during the previous three forum sessions, the scientific committee received more than 1,300 research proposals, from which 220 peer-reviewed papers were accepted and presented in specialised sessions, hosting both Palestinian and non-Palestinian researchers and academics from around the world.