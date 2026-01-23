Energy Stands Driver Of Nations' Strategic Security, Ecological Stability - Azerbaijani MP

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Energy is currently not only an economic resource but also a fundamental factor determining the strategic security and ecological stability of nations, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov said during a roundtable event on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day at ADA University today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that clean energy includes sources that leave a light footprint on the environment, cut down greenhouse gas emissions significantly, and promise lasting sustainability in energy production.

"However, according to modern scientific approaches, the concept of clean energy goes beyond the production phase. Efficient use of energy, improving energy efficiency, and minimizing resource risks are inseparable and complementary elements of this concept. This is exactly the comprehensive approach that is clearly reflected in Azerbaijan's national legislative system," Gurbanov explained.

The MP highlighted that a key focus in the realm of clean energy is the announcement of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as a green energy zone.

"The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is also an important part of this strategy. This decision should be regarded as an exemplary model aimed at establishing ecological, innovative, and energy-efficient foundations for the post-war recovery and reconstruction processes. As a result, Clean Energy Day is an important platform that embodies the ideological, scientific, and legal foundations of a new phase in Azerbaijan's energy policy," he underlined.

A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day.

The event features a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.