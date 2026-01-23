Kremlin Confirms Participation Of Russian Delegation In Trilateral Meeting In UAE

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to BBC News Russian, Ukrinform reports.

According to Ushakov, the meeting agreed that the first session of a trilateral working group on security involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia would take place in Abu Dhabi on January 23. He did not specify in what format the talks would be held.

The official added that the Russian delegation has already been formed, has received "specific instructions" from Putin, and will depart for the UAE in the near future. The delegation includes representatives of the Ministry of Defense, in particular the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov.

A meeting between Steve Witkoff and Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev, as heads of a bilateral working group on economic issues, is also planned in Abu Dhabi.

According to the BBC, Ushakov called the latest talks "useful in every respect," but said that "Russia will continue to consistently pursue the objectives of the 'special military operation' on the battlefield until it is possible to reach an agreement by political and diplomatic means."

In addition, according to the Kremlin aide, Moscow once again stated at the meeting that "without resolving the territorial issue, it is impossible to count on a long-term settlement."

Photo: AA