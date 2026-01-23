Trump Suggests Using NATO Provisions To Curb Illegal Migration At US Southern Border

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump has proposed testing NATO forces by invoking relevant provisions of the alliance's collective defense framework to prevent illegal migrants from entering the United States through its southern border.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media, Trump made the remarks in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He said that involving NATO would allow a significant number of US border patrol officers to be reassigned to other duties.

At the same time, in an interview with Fox Business, Trump stated that the United States has never truly needed NATO and has never seriously demanded anything from the alliance.

On January 20, the US president said that without his contribution to NATO, the alliance would not exist today. He also emphasized that no individual and no president has done more for NATO than President Trump.