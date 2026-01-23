Fresh Snowfall In Shimla Ends Long Dry Spell, Brings Relief To All

Fresh snowfall has begun in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and the upper areas of Shimla and Kinnaur districts, while rain is being reported from other parts of Himachal Pradesh. The weather has remained inclement since late Thursday night and early Friday morning, in line with the forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre in Shimla.

Relief After Prolonged Dry Spell

The fresh spell has brought much-needed relief after a prolonged dry period of nearly four months. The snowfall has triggered a wave of happiness among tourists and local residents alike, while also raising hopes for farmers and orchardists, who were facing potential crop losses due to the prolonged dry conditions. The lack of rainfall had threatened crops and apple production in the coming season. The tourism industry, which had been witnessing a slowdown, has also received a boost as tourists have started arriving to enjoy the snowfall.

Fresh snow has covered Shimla city in a white blanket, while continuous snowfall is being reported from upper Shimla areas, including Narkanda, Kufri, Khada Pathar, and the higher reaches of Chaupal, Rohru, and Jubbal.

Locals and Businesses Rejoice

Speaking to ANI, local hotelier Surender Chauhan said, "After a long time since the disaster caused by heavy rains, this is the first good snowfall of the season. Shimla is witnessing substantial snowfall. We hope this will make farmers and orchardists happy. We also expect that in the coming days, tourism-related businesses, including hotels, will see good growth as tourists arrive and enjoy the snowfall. We are hopeful that there will be more snowfall in the days ahead."

Another local resident, Ravi Sharma, also expressed happiness over the change in weather. "The snowfall is good, and it has brought happiness. It is not only beneficial for local residents but also for farmers, orchardists, and people associated with tourism. It is very encouraging for tourists who wish to visit Shimla to experience snowfall, and they have already started arriving. We are hopeful of good business in the coming days," he said. (ANI)

