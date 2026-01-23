In recent years the United States has experienced a rise in respect and admiration for Korean pop culture. Whether it is world famous K-Pop bands selling out stadiums nation-wide or Korean dramas conquering the charts of every streaming service available this recognition is well deserved and just the tip of the iceberg. In New York City there are no limitations to the exceptional international offerings you can find, and one highly recommended stop is Jungsik. Located in TriBeCa, a high-end neighborhood in Manhattan, Jungsik has established itself as one of the best Korean restaurants in the city.

It is difficult for a restaurant in New York City to maintain its distinguished reputation, as the landscape is every changing and exceptionally competitive. Despite this, a team of dedicated and talented chefs have managed to uphold and improve Jungsik's reputation for refined technique and modern Korean innovation. This is not an easy task; the establishment depends on chefs who can deliver excellence with total consistency. Among its most relied upon professionals is Hyun Taek Jung, an respected and established culinary talent whose precision, discipline, and technical depth have made him a cornerstone of the kitchen. His leadership becomes particularly visible during high profile events, opportunities for Jungsik to showcase its culinary talent and defend its reputation. Two major occasions this year showed exactly why the restaurant depends on him for its most critical culinary moments.

Jung's work at La Fête du Champagne 2025 was a master class in technical command. The event brought together VIP guests from fine dining, hospitality, and luxury beverage industries. It was the kind of dinner where the main course shapes the entire arc of the meal, and the responsibility for that course was placed entirely in Jung's hands. He handled the primary butchery of the veal, executed a demanding cooking process across hundreds of plates, and prepared the central sauce that defined the dish's flavor profile. The scale and complexity of the service required a chef with refined instinct and the ability to maintain perfect uniformity in a high-pressure environment. His performance reinforced why the team trusts him with high stakes assignments.

Riding the high of his awe-inspiring service, Jung later took on another crucial role at the Capital One International Chef Series. This event was particularly special for the reputation of Jungsik: a two-day tasting menu jointly created by Jungsik New York and Jungsik Seoul, promoted globally by the MICHELIN Guide. The collaboration drew industry leaders, executives, press, partners, and Michelin inspectors. Once again, Jung was assigned to the anchor of the menu, the galbi short rib main course. He managed the full butchery, cooking, saucing, plating coordination, and timing across both evenings. Chefs from both restaurants witnessed his work up close, his respect for the dish and dedication to authenticity while pushing for innovation was praised by chefs on both teams.

When the most technically demanding and high impact dishes at two major events are assigned to the same chef, it is a reflection of trust earned over years of excellence. Mr. Jung is not an emerging talent waiting to prove himself. He is an established, deeply respected chef whose judgment and technical mastery shape the success of Jungsik's most important culinary presentations. His work at these events showed how essential he is to the restaurant's identity and how much of its reputation rests on his steady and expert hand.

Through both his ongoing leadership in the kitchen and his standout performance at these celebrated events, Hyun Taek Jung demonstrates the level of mastery that defines modern Korean fine dining. He is one of the professionals who uphold the standard that the name Jungsik represents, both in New York and on the international culinary stage.

About author

Evan Brooks is a New York–based food and culture writer with a focus on fine dining, contemporary culinary movements, and the people behind world-class kitchens. His work explores how technique, leadership, and cultural identity intersect in modern gastronomy. With a particular interest in Michelin-level restaurants and international culinary exchange, Brooks highlights the chefs and moments that quietly define excellence in today's global dining scene.