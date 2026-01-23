Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Snowfall: Flight Operations Suspended At Srinagar Airport

2026-01-23 01:09:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport were suspended on Friday due to the snowfall, officials said.

“In view of continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow on operational areas, and the prevailing forecast of adverse weather en route, all flight operations at Srinagar Airport stand cancelled for the day in the interest of passenger safety,” Srinagar Airport wrote on its X handle.

Kashmir Observer

