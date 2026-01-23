Polyphenol Market To Reach USD 3.53 Billion By 2033 Driven By Rising Demand For Natural Antioxidants SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The polyphenol market is expanding steadily as health-conscious consumers drive demand for natural antioxidants in functional foods, supplements, and cosmetics, with the U.S. market growing from USD 0.31 billion in 2025E to USD 0.51 billion by 2033.

Austin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyphenol Market size is valued at USD 2.19 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.16% during 2026-2033.

Growing consumer demand for natural antioxidants as a result of heightened health consciousness is driving the expansion of the polyphenol market. The market is growing due to growing uses in cosmetics, dietary supplements, and functional foods. Technological developments in extraction and formulation have enhanced the final product's quality and bioavailability.

The U.S. Polyphenol Market size is valued at USD 0.31Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 0.51 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.25% during 2026-2033. Growing customer demand for natural and useful substances is fueling the expansion of the polyphenol market. The market for food and beverage antioxidants is driven by rising health consciousness and consumer desire for goods high in antioxidants.

Download PDF Sample of Polyphenol Market @









Rising Demand for Natural Antioxidants and Functional Ingredients Different Sectors to Propel Market Growth Globally

The market for polyphenols has increased due in part to growing consumer interest in natural, plant-based products. They are essential in functional foods, dietary supplements, and beverages because of their proven antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antigenerative qualities. This industry is driven by rising health consciousness and lifestyle disorders like obesity and cardiovascular issues. Global market expansion is also being aided by the growing usage of medications and cosmetics for medicinal and anti-aging purposes.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Source

Tea led the polyphenol market with a 35.68% share due to its rich catechin and flavonoid content, widely used in beverages, supplements, and cosmetics. Cocoa emerged as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.50% driven by increasing recognition of their cardiovascular and antioxidant benefits.

By Application

Functional foods and beverages dominated the market with a 35.24% share as consumer focus gradually shifts towards wellness and disease prevention. The dietary supplements recorded the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.10% driven by increasing awareness about preventive health care and formulations based on natural ingredients.

By Type

Flavonoids accounted for the largest share of 45.37% in 2025 due to their wide range of health promoting properties and high content in fruits, vegetables and teas. The phenolic acids segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 8.41% driven by growing uses in dietary supplement and food preservation.

By Form

Powder held the dominant 63.52% share as powders are chosen by the manufacturer for easy mixing and constant concentration of the active ingredient. The liquid form is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.50% due to their high solubility, solubilization and application in ready-to-drink beverages as well as cosmetic products.

If You Need Any Customization on Polyphenol Market Report, Inquire Now @

Based on Region, Asia Pacific Dominated with the Biggest Market Share in 2025 and North America is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the Polyphenol Market and accounted for 44.69% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the availability of raw material and increasing health consciousness. Growth in demand is driven by more tea, fruits and other plant-based supplements being consumed. Growing usage in food, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals augments market penetration.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Polyphenol Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 6.61% due to rising consumer demand of natural & clean label ingredients. The polyphenol rich foods are incorporated for the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in the food processing and nutraceutical industry of the region.

Key Players:



Naturex

MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V.

Indena S.p.A.

Frutarom

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Diana Group

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Cargill Incorporated

Barry Callebaut AG

Nestlé S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG

Kemin Industries Inc.

Sabinsa Corporation

Xi'an Haotian Bio-engineering Technology Co. Ltd.

FutureCeuticals Inc. Tate & Lyle PLC

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Naturex announced expansion of its polyphenol production facility in France to meet rising global demand for plant-based antioxidants, enhancing supply chain resilience and sustainable sourcing for food, beverage and nutraceutical applications.

In May 2024, Indena partnered with dsm-firmenich to debut biotic and botanical combination concepts at Vitafoods Europe, targeting gut, brain and healthy-aging markets with scientifically backed botanical extract solutions.

Buy Full Research Report on Polyphenol Market 2026-2033 @

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION VOLUME METRICS – helps you track global polyphenol production volumes, year-on-year output changes, and consumption growth across key end-use segments.

GLOBAL TRADE FLOW & IMPORT–EXPORT INSIGHTS – helps you identify leading exporting and importing countries, trade value and volume shifts, and the impact of tariffs, seasonal patterns, and non-tariff barriers.

SUPPLY CHAIN & VALUE CHAIN COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand cost allocation across raw materials, extraction, processing, formulation, packaging, and distribution, along with supplier concentration levels.

RAW MATERIAL AVAILABILITY & PRICE VOLATILITY METRICS – helps you assess harvested acreage trends, seasonality risks, historical price movements, volatility ranges, and supply risk indicators such as climate impact and crop disease.

DOWNSTREAM DEMAND & MARGIN DYNAMICS – helps you evaluate lead times, inventory turnover, and margin distribution across manufacturers, formulators, and retail channels. COMPETITIVE SUPPLY POSITIONING – helps you gauge supplier strength based on production scale, sourcing stability, trade reach, cost efficiency, and downstream integration.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)