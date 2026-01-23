PM Modi Lands In Thiruvananthapuram, Thousands Line The Roads To See Him

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the Kerala capital city on Friday to a rousing reception, marking a politically significant visit in the wake of the BJP's historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

At the airport, the Prime Minister was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and senior dignitaries, including top BJP leaders.

PM Modi is in the state capital to inaugurate a slew of Central projects and to celebrate the BJP's landmark civic triumph, which saw the party oust the CPI(M)-led Left Front that ruled the Corporation uninterruptedly for the past 45 years.

This is the first time the BJP has captured a municipal corporation in Kerala.

From the airport to the meeting venue at Putharikandam Maidan, jubilant BJP workers and supporters lined both sides of the route from early Friday morning, turning the arterial roads of the state capital into a sea of party flags and slogans, reflecting the celebratory mood of the people.

At a public function at Putharikandam Maidan, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate multiple Central government projects.

The programme is expected to underline the BJP's attempt to project a governance-and-development narrative following its civic breakthrough.

PM Modi will also flag off Amrit Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone for the Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub, signalling a focus on infrastructure, innovation and employment generation.

Significantly, the Prime Minister is also likely to announce a high-speed rail corridor for Kerala.

Sources indicate that the project could be based on the proposal put forward by E. Sreedharan as an alternative to the controversial SilverLine project.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is expected to be entrusted with preparing the Detailed Project Report as well as the construction of the corridor.

After the official programme, PM Modi will attend a party event.

The BJP has organised a massive public meeting with the participation of over 25,000 workers. BJP state President Rajeev Chandrasekhar had earlier stated that the Prime Minister would visit the capital within 45 days of the party assuming power in the Corporation -- a promise now fulfilled.