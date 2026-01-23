Kazakhstan Reveals Key Oil And Petroleum Export Data To Switzerland

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan exported 1.687 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Switzerland from January through November 2025, which is a 3.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024 (1.748 million tons).

According to data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, the value of these exports reached $786.648 million, reflecting a 15.8% decline compared to $934.462 million from January through November 2025

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 69.13 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products from January through November 2025, a 7.2% increase from 64.46 million tons in 2024. However, the value of these exports decreased by 7% to $36.475 billion, compared to $39.176 billion in 2024.

Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover for the mentioned period stood at $128.8 billion, showing a slight decrease of 0.1% year-on-year. Exports totaled $71.14 billion, marking a 4.2% decline, while imports increased by 5.5%, reaching $57.67 billion.