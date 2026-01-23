Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Reveals Key Oil And Petroleum Export Data To Switzerland

Kazakhstan Reveals Key Oil And Petroleum Export Data To Switzerland


2026-01-23 12:04:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. Kazakhstan exported 1.687 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Switzerland from January through November 2025, which is a 3.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024 (1.748 million tons).

According to data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, the value of these exports reached $786.648 million, reflecting a 15.8% decline compared to $934.462 million from January through November 2025

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 69.13 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products from January through November 2025, a 7.2% increase from 64.46 million tons in 2024. However, the value of these exports decreased by 7% to $36.475 billion, compared to $39.176 billion in 2024.

Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover for the mentioned period stood at $128.8 billion, showing a slight decrease of 0.1% year-on-year. Exports totaled $71.14 billion, marking a 4.2% decline, while imports increased by 5.5%, reaching $57.67 billion.

MENAFN23012026000187011040ID1110639684



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search