Zelensky, Putin Want To Make A Deal To End War Trump

He said this aboard his plane while traveling from Davos, Ukrinform reports.

Trump noted that he had had "numerous conversations on Ukraine" because "it'd be nice to end that war." He also mentioned the current talks between U.S. representatives and Putin in Moscow, adding: "We'll see how that works out."

Trump said several times that he had had a "good meeting" with Zelensky in Davos, but noted that there had been good meetings before after which nothing happened.

According to Trump, Europe will also become part of the deal if it is reached.

He expressed confidence that both Zelensky and Putin "want to make a deal," noting in particular that the Ukrainian president repeatedly spoke about this during their meeting.

"He said he'd like to make a deal. Because people know the parameters. It's not like, you know, we're discussing things that have been discussed for six or seven months and he came and he said he wants to make a deal because I wasn't necessarily sure," Trump said.

He also said that he had spoken with Zelensky about the dramatic situation facing the Ukrainian people, left without electricity and heat at extremely low temperatures.

"It's pretty amazing what they do to live. It's no way to live," Trump said.

Commenting on a possible trilateral meeting in the UAE, Trump said: "Anytime we meet, it's good. If you don't meet, nothing's going to happen."

A meeting between Zelensky and Trump took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine