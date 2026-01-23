EOW Kashmir Files Chargesheet In Budgam Land Fraud Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam, in connection with an alleged land fraud involving a government housing plot at Ompora, Budgam.

According to officials, the chargesheet has been submitted in FIR No. 61/2023 registered at Police Station EOW-Kashmir under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case pertains to allegations of cheating, forgery and use of forged documents related to Plot No. 1165, measuring 30×50 feet, located in the Government Housing Colony, Ompora.

The case came to light following a written complaint by a woman who claimed lawful ownership of the plot through a valid chain of powers of attorney originating from the original allottee. She alleged that another individual was simultaneously asserting ownership of the same property using a separate set of documents, raising suspicion of fraud and criminal conspiracy.

During the investigation, EOW Kashmir recorded statements of the complainant, the original allottee Satish Kumar Sharma, and other concerned individuals. Official verification was sought from the offices of Sub Registrar Budgam and Sub Registrar-IV, 2nd Additional Munsif Jammu. The verification established that an irrevocable General Power of Attorney allegedly executed in 2010 in favour of the accused was never registered in official records.

Investigators further found that the original allottee had categorically denied executing any such document and also denied having ever resided at the address mentioned in the forged papers.

The probe revealed that the accused, identified as Gh. Mohi-ud-Din Dar, son of Mohd Shaban Dar, a resident of Nowgam Bypass, Srinagar, had fraudulently used forged documents to claim ownership of the plot and to carry out further transactions. Verification from the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Department confirmed the complainant as the legitimate owner of the property.