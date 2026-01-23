Learn Data Science For Free With Harvard's 7 Online Courses This Year

Harvard University is offering 7 free online data science courses lasting 8-9 weeks each. Learners need just 1-2 hours weekly. Apply by June 17, 2026 to study data science for free.

If you want to learn Data Science, especially from a top global institute like Harvard University, this news is for you. Harvard has launched 7 free online data science courses for 2026 with no fees. These courses are designed for students, researchers, and working professionals. Each course is 8 to 9 weeks long, requiring only 1-2 hours of study per week. Best of all, you'll get a Harvard certificate upon completion, which can significantly boost your resume and LinkedIn profile's value.



All these courses offered by Harvard University are completely free.

No entrance exam, no fees. Application deadline: June 17, 2026

1. Data Science: Inference and Modeling: How do opinion polls work?

This course teaches you how to draw correct conclusions from data and how to use modeling.

2. Causal Diagrams: Hypotheses Before Conclusions: Does all data tell the truth? In this course, you'll learn to create Causal Diagrams to understand cause and effect, especially with examples from health and social sciences.

3. Data Science: Capstone: Can you apply what you've learned?

This is a 2-week project-based course involving the practical use of R Data Analysis.

4. Digital Humanities in Practice: Is there a connection between research and data?

This course shows how text analysis and search engine components work in research.

5. Data Science: Probability: Is probability just math?

No. In this course, you'll learn essential concepts like Monte Carlo Simulation, Expected Value, and the Central Limit Theorem.

6. Data Science: Linear Regression: Can you predict the future with data?

This course teaches you to use R for Linear Regression and to balance Confounding Factors.

Students Job Seekers Research Scholars IT and Analytics Professionals

Anyone who wants to learn from Harvard without spending money.

Will you get a Harvard certificate?

The courses are free, but there might be a separate option for a verified certificate. However, the learning and skills are the real value. If you want to learn Data Science, from Harvard University, and for free, don't let this opportunity slip away. Sooner or later, data will be your greatest strength.