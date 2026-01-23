Marriage Promise, Betrayal And Assault: Bengaluru College Case Shocks Students

A case has been registered at the Devanahalli police station against a student of a prestigious private nursing college, accused of sexually exploiting and cheating his junior classmate of a different faith by promising to marry her.

Ahmed Yasin from Kerala

The accused has been identified as Ahmed Yasin from Kerala. Police are searching for the accused, who has been absconding since the incident came to light. Police stated that the sexual exploitation came to light after the young woman, distressed by her lover's betrayal, attempted suicide by consuming poison.

At a private nursing college near Devanahalli

The victim is a first-year student and the accused is a second-year student at a private nursing college near Devanahalli. Being from Kerala, they got to know each other and fell in love. Later, they were in a live-in relationship near Devanahalli. He then sexually exploited his girlfriend on the pretext of marriage. He also forced her to have an abortion twice. Finally, he refused to marry her, citing religious differences.

Distraught by this betrayal, the victim attempted suicide by consuming poison. She also faced financial difficulties for her treatment. Locals immediately rescued her and admitted her to the hospital of the same college. Police said that the victim is out of danger as she received timely help.